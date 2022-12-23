Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GMADA intensifies drive against unauthorised constructions

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST

The regulatory wing of GMADA undertook a series of drives and demolished unauthorised constructions in several areas.

The drive by GMADA against unauthorised construction was started in November on the directions of Aman Arora, Punjab minister for housing and urban development (H&UD). (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has intensified its ongoing drive against violators, who have erected unauthorised constructions in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The drive was started in November on the directions of Aman Arora, Punjab minister for housing and urban development (H&UD), after the matter of unauthorised constructions and encroachments was brought into his notice during a meeting with local MLA Kulwant Singh and district authorities.

Acting on the directions of the minister, the regulatory wing of GMADA undertook a series of drives and demolished unauthorised constructions in several areas. Till now, the body has removed at least 50 structures at foundation or plinth level and some superstructures in Jhampur village, besides demolishing four unauthorised temporary structures in Sector 87. Apart from this, four unauthorised under-construction houses with super structures were also demolished in Balongi. Further, as many as 12 illegal pig farms and poultry farms on around three acres have also been razed.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government is fully committed to ensure planned and regulated development equipped with state-of-the-art amenities in urban areas. However, nobody will be allowed to violate the rules and violators will be dealt with severely. People are urged not to indulge into unauthorised constructions,” Aman Arora said.

