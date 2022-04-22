GMADA readies layout plan for straightening deadly curve on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has readied the layout plan for straightening out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road.
It will now be signing the agreement with the gurudwara management that had last month agreed to give up the land and relocate.
GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We have got the layout plan for the road from the district town planner and are waiting for the final nod from higher authorities before proceeding with it.”
Another senior officer of GMADA said the gurdwara management may be provided land for relocation in front of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.
Tagged as a “black spot”, the curve, falling on the dividing road between Sectors 70 and 77, has seen 100 accidents since it was constructed in 2009, leading to 12 fatalities. Accidents here form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.
At the time of the Airport Road’s construction, a portion of land was not released by the gurdwara, set up by a particular sect head, forcing the government to build the road with an “S” curve.
The authority had decided to provide an alternative site for the gurdwara in January after former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed it to find a solution to the deadly curve. Channi had also approached Baba Balbir Singh, the chief of Budha Dal that runs the gurdwara, to reach a consensus.
Last year in January, the then superintendent of police, traffic, Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler, had prepared a report to make the curve safer. The suggestions included installation of mirrors, reflectors, and the construction of speed breakers. Following this, police had installed barricades and rumble strips on the road.
The report also suggested that crash barriers installed by GMADA had broken and illegal cuts have been created by commuters to take U-turns, risking lives, while at some places crash barriers were still broken. Kaler had inspected the spot after a woman and her teen daughter were killed as a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at this blind curve. The police officer had submitted his findings to the GMADA chief engineer.
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
