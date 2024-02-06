 GMCH-32: Mother and child wing gets Chandigarh admn’s approval - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / GMCH-32: Mother and child wing gets Chandigarh admn’s approval

GMCH-32: Mother and child wing gets Chandigarh admn’s approval

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

Notably, the initially proposed budget of ₹35 crore for the construction of the centre has been nearly doubled, now amounting to ₹73 crore

Comprehensive care to mother and child will be soon available under a single roof at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, as proposed 251-bed mother and child wing has got final approval from the Chandigarh administration, confirmed GMCH director AK Attri.

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, mother and childcare centre will be overseen by the department of neonatal, obstetrics and gynaecology. (HT File Photo)
The tendering process for the transformative project is about to kick off. Despite facing several rejections, the project has secured approval for its drawings and budget. Notably, the initially proposed budget of 35 crore for the construction of the centre has been nearly doubled, now amounting to 73 crore.

Dr Attri said, “Following numerous modifications to the project, we have ultimately received approval. The budget has been adjusted due to several changes in the project. I have instructed the engineering department to initiate the tendering process for the construction work.”

Addressing a prevalent concern in India, Dr Attri emphasised the health department’s commitment to reducing maternal and infant deaths. He said the centre will have all necessary facilities, including an intensive care unit (ICU) and labour room.

The centre, exclusively dedicated to maternity services, will be overseen by the department of neonatal, obstetrics and gynaecology. All-encompassing services for mother and childcare will be efficiently delivered under one roof, he added.

Situated adjacent to the cobalt therapy unit, the upcoming facility, named Block-K, will feature a six-story building inclusive of two basement floors. Following the commencement of construction, the building is anticipated to become operational within two years.

The centre aims to alleviate the burden of referring maternity patients to PGIMER. Additionally, it will enhance the quality of care for patients in the tricity and neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

