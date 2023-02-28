Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Goindwal jail clash: Assistant superintendent suspended for negligence; probe for superintendent

Goindwal jail clash: Assistant superintendent suspended for negligence; probe for superintendent

By Anil Sharma, Tarn Taran
Feb 28, 2023

Two days after the death of two alleged gangsters in a clash among inmates of Goindwal central jail, the prison department has suspended assistant superintendent Harish Kumar for negligence.

The department has also initiated a departmental probe against the high security jail’s superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, said officials aware of the development. Harish Kumar was posted as the in-charge of the high security cell in which the deadly clash had taken place.

“Harish has been suspended while the departmental probe has been initiated against Brar,” said a police official, who wished not to be named.

Brar confirmed Harish’s suspension but denied having received any order of probe against him. Additional director general of police (ADGP-prisons) B Chandrashekhar didn’t respond to a text message and calls.

The clash had left two gangsters—Mandeep Singh alias Tufan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna—dead. Similarly, anther gangster Keshav had received critical injuries. Mandeep, Mohna and Keshav belong to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Two more inmates—Manpreet Singh alias Bhau and Arshad Khan—belonging to Lawerence Bishnoi gang had also received minor injuries.

A Facebook post had surfaced in which the attack’s responsibility was taken by Bishnoi gang. Similarly, another post had surfaced purportedly from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang speaking about taking revenge in the coming days. Punjab Police had termed the Facebook posts as fake and appealed the people not to believe such posts.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chahuan said they are yet to ascertain that what had happened before due to which the clash had taken place. “Our teams are working to apply for the production warrant of the accused for their questioning,” he added.

