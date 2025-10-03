Gole Market park in disarray: Rights panel shoots off notice to Ludhiana MC

The city’s once-prized public park in Gole Market, Model Town, has fallen into a state of neglect, raising concerns about civic oversight and maintenance in one of the city’s most upscale commercial hubs. Despite efforts by the Municipal Corporation (MC) to promote cleanliness and green spaces, the park’s deterioration paints a contrasting picture. The park has broken gates, poor sanitation, overgrown vegetation and rat infestations. (HT Photo)

Once a vibrant space for families, women and local residents, the park now suffers from broken gates, poor sanitation, overgrown vegetation and rat infestations. Toilets built in the park remain unused due to poor upkeep, and a bottle crusher machine installed under the Smart City Mission lies defunct and hidden from view. Shopkeepers and visitors allege the place has become unsafe and unsightly.

Daljit Singh Takkar, president of the Model Town Market Welfare Society, said, “This park was once the pride of Gole Market. But today, it lies in complete neglect. Despite repeated complaints to the civic body, no action has been taken.”

Takkar approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on September 16, urging intervention over the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the PSHRC has issued a notice to the municipal commissioner, directing the civic body to submit a detailed report at least seven days before the next hearing on December 19.

The park was slated for renovation under a Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) project during the previous government’s tenure. However, following a change in administration in 2022, the plan was reportedly altered due to political reasons. While partial work was completed, the lack of ongoing maintenance has led to its decline.