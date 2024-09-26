Golf league: Partee Panthers, Tee Birds record easy wins

Partee Panthers outplayed Captain’s 18 by 5-2 on the tenth day of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. A player of Ninjas in action on day 10 of Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Tee Birds scored the biggest win of the day with a 7-0 sweep of Signature by KLV. Golf Ninjas continued their resurgent form with a 5-2 win of their own over Netsmartz Tigers.

In the opening match of the day, Swinging Samurai just about managed to get past Seven Iron in one of the closest CGL matches of all time. Six of the seven games went down to the final hole with the Samurai winning four games 1 Up by the barest of margins. Seven Iron fought hard with a spirited effort after a tough initiation and skipper Shiveer Singh managed a close 2&1 victory.

Tee Birds player Shaurya Sharma, as usual, won his game 6&5 with skipper Saurabh Mangat winning 4&2. Despite a couple of close games, the result was never in doubt and when MP Singh-Viraj Singh flipped their game in their favour, the sweep was on. Third skipper Mivaan Singh won his game with partner GS Grewal 3&2.

The Partee Panthers closed out a few tight games to hand the defending champions Captain’s 18 another defeat. Raghav Bhandari & Rabiya Gill had relatively easier outings in their singles games than their teammates. Four games went to the 18th in this match as well with Simarinder Singh and Bharat Bhandari closing out the match 3&2. Yadvinder Bains and Wg Cdr LS Sandhu won the only full point for Captain’s 18 today with a last gasp 1 Up win.

The Golf Ninjas duo Girish Virk and Amarinder Bindra won their singles games. In the form pair, Tarun Ghai and Karan Mahal carded a big 6&5 win with Zorawar Singh-Dalip Kang pair winning 1 Up. Netsmartz Tigers got a couple of points in the last two games as Varun Rao and Akshay Verma won 5&4.

Results

Swinging Samurai 5-2 Seven Iron; Partee Panthers 5-2 Captain’s 18; Netsmartz Tigers 2-5 Golf Ninjas; Signature by KLV 0-7 Tee Birds