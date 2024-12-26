Good Governance Day: CM Saini highlights need for empathy in govt admn

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday highlighted the importance of sensitivity and empathy in government administration, urging officials to see their roles as an opportunity to uplift society and alleviate the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at SGT University in Gurugram on Wednesday. (ANI)

Saini made these remarks during a State-level ‘Good Governance Day’ program held in Gurugram, celebrating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He presented three state-level awards, six awards for state flagship schemes and district-level good governance awards during the programme. An official spokesperson said awards were given to various departments for their contributions in pushing digital initiatives.

Kaithal top performing district in state

Kaithal bagged the first position among the top-performing districts in Haryana for carrying out digital initiatives, while Fatehabad and Jhajjar were placed second and third.

Officers of housing for all departments were honoured by the CM for their flagship initiative Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana (MMSAY). The MMSAY, which features an online booking platform, has successfully sourced land across 14 towns, complete with essential infrastructure, such as roads, water supply, sewerage, lighting, and green spaces.

Officers of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department also received the award for implementation of the Tohana paddy stubble management model. This project led to improved air quality, enhanced soil health, and better agricultural productivity, benefiting both the environment and the local farming community, the spokesperson said.

General administration department officials were awarded for their efforts in providing expedited resolution of bottlenecks in prestigious projects costing over ₹100 crores through the Haryana Project Monitoring System (HPMS) Portal.

The innovative public utility project of the monthly pass system and waste to Wonder Park undertaken by the municipal council Ambala also got appreciation from Saini. During the programme, the CM awarded the officers for implementing this monthly pass system for community toilets, replacing the earlier practice of the use-and-pay system.

The officers of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) received the good governance award for their waiver of monthly minimum charges initiative. Saini also gave state-level awards to three departments for making the delivery of citizen-centric services to people in a timebound and hassle-free manner.

For providing a transparent and user-friendly business environment to all stakeholders, including concessionaires, licensees and others through HMGIS (https://mis.minesharyana.gov.in), the officers of the mines and geology received an award.

The dedicated efforts of the officers of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad in the successful implementation of the NIPUN Haryana Mission Monitoring System were also recognised. The CM said the seamless integration of technology into governance has not only enhanced administrative efficiency but also significantly improved the quality of life for Haryana’s citizens.