Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government does not believe in buying peace in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha
chandigarh news

Government does not believe in buying peace in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha made these remarks at a public rally with Union home minister Amit Shah who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019;
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. (HT Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust Of India, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Sunday warned those who incite people to trigger violence, saying the government does not believe in “buying peace” but is firm on ensuring peace on the ground.

Sinha made these remarks at a public rally with Union home minister Amit Shah who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019. Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. “We received 6,000 complaints and out of which 2,000 have been resolved and rest will be resolved too.” He said some people are making “unholy attempts to incite emotions among of the people of Kashmir to trigger violence”.

“I want to tell them that they should know whose government is there in Delhi and who India’s home minister is,” he said, warning the trouble-mongers, “The government does not believe in buying peace, but it believes in firm implementation of peace on the ground in J&K.” The LG said the government will defend peace and ensure the life of people in Jammu and Kashmir is safeguarded.

“We want to assure you -- the way the Union home minister conveyed to us in the security meeting -- I want to reassure you that it is our prime duty and responsibility to safeguard the life and properties of 1.25 crore people of this UT, particularly those belonging to the minority community,” he said. The LG also mentioned the killings of 11 civilian in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out