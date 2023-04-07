Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mansa girls, Faridkot boy top class 5 Punjab board exam

Mansa girls, Faridkot boy top class 5 Punjab board exam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 07, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur of Government Primary School, Ralla Kothe in Mansa topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 examination

Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur of Government Primary School, Ralla Kothe in Mansa topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 examination, the results for which were announced on Thursday.

Both the girl students, along with Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal from Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School in Bhana village, Faridkot, achieved the distinction of scoring 100% marks in the examination. (Ht Photo)
Both the girl students, along with Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal from Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School in Bhana village, Faridkot, achieved the distinction of scoring 100% marks in the examination.

Both the girl students, along with Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal from Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School in Bhana village, Faridkot, achieved the distinction of scoring 100% marks in the examination.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson Dr Satbir Bedi announced that a total of 2,93,847 students appeared in the examination out of which 2,92,947 passed.

The overall pass percentage was 99.69%. Barnala emerged as the best-performing district with a 99.86% result,” he said. The students who stood first were listed based on age. The youngest candidates who scored 100% marks were given the first position.

Girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.74%, while the boys’ overall pass percentage stood at 99.65%. Meanwhile, all 10 transgender students aced the exam.

The overall pass percentage of government schools was 99.69%, the PSEB statement added. The pass percentage for private and affiliated schools was 99.79%.

The board official said that a supplementary examination of the students, who could not clear the exam, would be conducted within two months.

A total of 355 girls out of the 13,7279 students and 545 boys out of the 15,6558 could not clear the exam, said Dr Varinder Bhatia, vice-chairman, PSEB.

Janak Raj Meharok, the controller of examinations, said that the students who did not clear the exam could get conditional admission to the sixth class. As per the supplementary examination result, the report of the student will either reflect promotion or if a student would not able to clear the exam the report card will reflect not being promoted.

The results will be available on the websites www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com from 10 am onwards from April 7.

