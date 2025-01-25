Governor: Monthly meetings on Buddha Nullah project to begin in Feb

Monthly on-site meetings would begin in February to oversee the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Saturday. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (centre), along with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and others, inspects Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and other officials, Kataria visited the Gaushala point of Buddha Nullah where he emphasised the need for collective efforts to clean the drain before the monsoon season. Kataria plans to involve MPs, MLAs, officials and NGOs in these meetings, with the goal of completing the rejuvenation under Seechewal’s guidance. He proposed dividing the river’s 14-km stretch into manageable segments to speed up cleaning, emphasising that public engagement is vital to ensure the river is restored efficiently. During his visit, the governor also toured the 225-MLD sewage treatment plant in Jamalpur.

Meanwhile, local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh, who visited the area for the fourth time in a month, reviewed actions taken by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to address industrial pollution.

PPCB’s chief engineer RK Ratra said they had recently taken action against two large dyeing units. Once hearings are conducted by the PPCB chairman, the units would face closure, he said. Minister Ravjot Singh, dissatisfied with the response, questioned the PPCB officials about the immediate action taken when the violations were detected. He emphasised that there was no need to give these units another chance as the violations were clear.

In response, PPCB officials shifted responsibility onto the MC, stating that the latter could recommend disconnection of electricity for the erring units through PSPCL. The minister instructed both wings to send reports on the matter, ensuring swift follow-up action against the defaulters. He demanded daily reports on action against those violating environmental norms by discharging untreated waste into the river.

Dr Singh also addressed concerns about dairy units, which are accused of polluting the river with cow dung. He directed officials to speed up the installation of bio-gas plants at dairy complexes and arranged meetings with dairy owners to discuss proper waste disposal methods.

On Saturday, MP Seechewal raised concerns about irregularities in the water level at the Gaughat pumping station, suspecting deliberate interference by some officials to hinder progress.