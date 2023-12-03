Govt not implementing Disability Law, court order: Activist to Himachal CM

The bureaucracy of Himachal Predesh is neither implementing the Disability Law nor the directions of high court and Supreme Court. It is attracting the contempt of court, said Ajai Srivastava, disability rights activist and chairman of Umang Foundation , in a letter to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He alleging that the department of social justice and empowerment, the nodal agency for disability affairs, is responsible for it. HT Image

Ajai Srivastava, in his PIL, said, “The HC on June 4, 2015, had directed the government to ensure free education to the disabled students up to university level. But the medical colleges, nursing colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnic Institutions and ITIs are attracting the contempt of court by not implementing the directions.”

He said, on October 18, he had written a letter to the chief secretary in this regard. But nothing happened.

He said, “Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it is mandatory to constitute the state advisory board. But your government has not constituted it till date. In the BJP regime, the said board was constituted in 2018 and only one meeting of it could be held despite the provision to convene at least one meeting in every six months.”

The Supreme Court in the matter of Seema Girija vs Union of India and others, the bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, chief justice, on July 17, had directed the states, including Himachal Pradesh, to appoint Independent State Commissioner for Disabilities, and to create a fund for the disabled apart from constituting the state advisory board by August 31. Unfortunately, the deadline has passed and the government is non-complying till date.

Srivastava has urged the CM to take up these matters personally and ensure justice to the disabled community,