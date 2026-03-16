Govt working in nation’s interest: RSS leader on West Asia conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia-Gulf region, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday called for world peace, saying that the Union government was taking all steps in the supreme interest of the nation. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale (left) with Sunil Ambekar, publicity chief of the organisation. (HT)

Hosabale was addressing a press conference on the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (all-India representatives’ assembly) at Madhav Srishti in Samalkha, Panipat. “Hindutva is not just a lifestyle but a mindset, and there should be a conception of what it really is,” he said.

While replying to a question on the West Asia conflict, he said, “World peace is our vision as we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. At a recent meeting with international delegates, it was discussed that a person should not only think about the betterment of his home country but the world as a whole.”

“The war should end as soon as possible. The Union government is making efforts that are in the best interest of the people of the country,” he said.

Regarding the protests after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hosabale said people can express emotions on the death of a person, but it should be done peacefully and not against any religion or community.

Responding to another query on the RSS’ stance on Muslims, he said, “We all have the same DNA. Dr KB Hedgewar establish the Sangh not to oppose Muslims. We’ve always said that the ancestors of every Indian are Hindu. You call them Hindu or Indian. The third Sarsanghchalak, Balasaheb Deoras, similarly declared that all those who regard India as their motherland and nation—and who embody the spirit of Bharatiyata (Indianness)—are, by definition, Hindus.”

“Everyone is welcome in the Sangh. We consider anyone engaged in constructive work for the betterment of society to be a swayamsevak (volunteer) of the Sangh,” he said.

Regarding membership for Muslims, he said that a person from any community can attend a shakha and salute the flag.

“Women are generally not allowed during physical activity at a shakha like cricket or swimming club. The Sangh’s highest policy making body, which concluded its meeting today, also has a lot of women,” he replied regarding women’s entry into a shakha.

Hosabale further said that during the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the decentralisation of the organisational structure—aimed at enhancing both the quality and efficiency of operations—alongside the expansion of the RSS.

He said that a proposal was considered to replace the existing ‘prants’ (provinces) with ‘sambhags’ (divisions) by the time of the upcoming Pratinidhi Sabha (representatives’ meeting). He added that following the plan’s implementation, the current 46 provinces are anticipated to be replaced by more than 80 divisions.

All India Prachar Pramukh (publicity chief) Sunil Ambekar was also present.