Graft case: After giving police the slip for 4 months, suspended Chandigarh cop surrenders

After giving police the slip for four months, suspended sub-inspector (SI) Krishan Kumar of Chandigarh Police, who was wanted in a graft case, surrendered before a special CBI court on Thursday from where he was sent to judicial custody. The complainant Ram Mehar Sharma said that the two cops demanded ₹ 5 lakh illegal gratification. (HT File Photo)

Kumar and another SI from the economic offences wing, Hussain Akhtar, were booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act in October 2023 after they allegedly sought ₹5 lakh bribe from a city resident to clear his brother’s name in a GST fraud case.

The complainant, Ram Mehar Sharma, told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that his brother had been implicated in a GST fraud case after a friend misused his identity documents.

Sharma said that the two cops demanded ₹5 lakh illegal gratification, stating that they would initiate proclaimed offender proceedings against his brother if he failed to pay up.

Sharma said that he had met the two cops several times in September. Later, the duo directed him to meet a mechanic at the Sector-48 motor market, who sent him back to the two police officials and told him to pay ₹2.5 lakh as the first instalment.

As he didn’t want to pay the bribe, he approached the CBI.

Following this, a trap was laid and Akhtar was arrested after he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. Kumar, meanwhile, managed to flee with ₹2.5 lakh.

Later in November, Kumar filed an anticipatory bail plea but the special CBI court turned it down.