Guaranteed MSP can help to end the impasse: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday launched his ‘Vipaksh Aapke Smaksh’ campaign from Karnal and had an interaction with people over problems being faced by them.

Accompanied by several sitting and former MLAs of Congress, Hooda said the programme was launched to provide a platform to people in the state so that they can raise their issues and being a principal Opposition party of the state, the Congress could raise their issues in the state assembly.

He said the “enormous” response to this programme in the chief minister’s constituency has reflected that there is resentment among people as the BJP-JJP coalition government has failed to deliver on its promises.

“People told me how they are suffering due to the wrong policies of this government. Even people in the chief minister’s constituency are not happy with this government,” Hooda said, adding that the next programme will be carried out in deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s constituency after the Ellenabad byelection.

“This government has failed to conduct any recruitment exam fairly and farmers are on the roads for the past 10 months. We had given two years to this government to fulfil the promises they made during polls but could not deliver,” he added.

When asked about solution to end the impasse between the agitating farmers and the central government, Hooda said a guarantee to purchase all produce on the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers could be a first step to end this stalemate.

Slamming the government for several conditions imposed on procurement, Hooda said over 8 lakh MT paddy has been procured but the government did not make payments to farmers yet and most paddy is yet to be procured and lifted.

“I cannot speak like our chief minister and ask people to pick up sticks. I request people of Haryana to hit the BJP with their votes,” he added.

Hooda said following state-wide protests, the BJP and JJP did not have a candidate for the Ellenabad byelection as they had to borrow a candidate.