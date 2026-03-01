Guest column | Bougainvillea Garden: Where colours meet courage

In a city celebrated for its geometry and grace, there exists a corner where colour runs wild and memories bloom quietly — the Bougainvillea Garden of Chandigarh. Tucked away in Sector 3, this lesser-spoken treasure of the City Beautiful is not just a botanical delight, it is an emotional landscape where nostalgia and national pride stand side by side. The Sector 3 garden is where blossoms gently teach the meaning of sacrifice. (HT file)

Every winter, when the bougainvillea burst into shades of fuchsia, coral, ivory and flame, the garden transforms into a living tapestry. Unlike delicate roses that demand careful tending, bougainvillea thrive resiliently, their thorny vines embracing arches and pergolas with effortless abundance. As children, my son and his friends would run through these floral corridors, their laughter echoing against cascades of colour. The petals would fall softly onto their shoulders, and for a brief moment, the world felt dipped in pink.

Family picnics here were simple yet unforgettable — steel tiffin filled with aloo parathas, a flask of steaming chai, and elders sharing stories under the filtered winter sun. I remember my wife pointing toward a particularly vibrant cluster and saying, “These flowers survive harshness and still bloom brightly. There’s a lesson in that.”

At the time, I admired the colour. Years later, I understand the resilience. A short walk from this riot of blossoms stands the solemn Chandigarh War Memorial — a space that shifts the mood from celebration to contemplation within minutes. The towering memorial, etched with the names of brave soldiers, commands silence. The same breeze that playfully rustles bougainvillea leaves seems to slow down in reverence here.

One Republic Day morning, after wandering through the garden, we made our way to the memorial. Schoolchildren stood in neat rows, small flags in hand. A veteran, medals pinned carefully to his chest, saluted the engraved names. I watched one super senior citizen remove his cap and stand still for several minutes. No words were spoken, yet the message was powerful — the freedom to laugh, picnic and stroll among flowers is not accidental; it is protected.

That contrast has stayed with me ever since. On one side, vibrant blooms celebrating life. On the other, granite walls honouring sacrifice. Together, they tell Chandigarh’s quiet story — a city imagined by Le Corbusier as a symbol of modern India, yet deeply rooted in remembrance and gratitude.

Today, as smartphones replace film cameras and hurried routines replace leisurely picnics, the Bougainvillea Garden still offers pause. Young couples frame photographs beneath its arches, elderly walkers trace familiar paths, children chase butterflies just as we once did. And inevitably, many drift toward the War Memorial, where conversations soften and heads bow.

In a fast-moving world, this pairing of garden and memorial reminds us of balance — joy tempered with respect, colour grounded in courage. For me, the Bougainvillea Garden will always be more than a scenic spot. It is where childhood laughter mingled with lessons of resilience, and where blossoms gently taught the meaning of sacrifice.

In Chandigarh, some stories are not written in books. They bloom quietly each season — bright, steadfast and grand.

