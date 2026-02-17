Guest Column| Soil determines the grain: From Ayn Rand to Integral Humanism

In the book, The Fountainhead, Ayn Rand offers a remarkable philosophical insight through an architectural perspective. She argues that a building must arise organically from its purpose and its setting. One cannot simply lift a design from one place and impose it upon another. The site, the climate, the materials, and the function together determine the form. Architecture, in this view, is not imitation but integrity. Before the new Parliament building’s inauguration on May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seen carrying the Sengol, attended a ‘havan’ and ‘sarv-dharma’ prayers, in which he was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and ministers. The Sengol, which is the symbol of transfer of power from the British in 1947, was placed in the Lok Sabha. (HT file photo)

The protagonist, Howard Roark, rejects borrowed styles. A structure, he insists, must belong to its location. It must feel as though it grows out of the ground on which it stands. Anything else becomes a façade—perhaps impressive, but ultimately hollow.

This architectural principle invites a broader philosophical reflection. The buildings are possibly a metaphor to be extrapolated to nations and ideas. Societies cannot successfully thrive on imported blueprints alone. Just as design must be in consonance with its environment, ideology must be in consonance with the civilisational context of the people.

India’s modern intellectual history provides a striking example. For much of the 20th century, newly independent nations were presented with a stark ideological choice: Capitalism on one side, communism on the other, with socialism often offered as a compromise. These were not merely economic systems but comprehensive worldviews, born out of Europe’s own historical experience—industrial upheaval, class conflict, and Western philosophical currents.

But India was never an extension of Europe’s story. Its civilisational experience has been distinct: Ancient yet continuous, deeply plural, and shaped by cultural and spiritual understandings that cannot be reduced to material categories alone. To import ideological frameworks en masse was, in a sense, like transplanting an architectural design from a foreign landscape without regard to the soil on which it was being built.

Rooted in ethos

It is in this context that the relevance of Integral Humanism becomes clear.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Ekatma Manav Darshan was an attempt to articulate an Indian framework of thought—one that did not force the nation into an artificial binary between capitalist individualism and communist collectivism. Integral Humanism begins with a simple but profound premise: The human being is not merely an economic unit. Man is an integrated whole, comprising body, mind, intellect, and soul. Any model of development that ignores this wholeness becomes incomplete.

Integral Humanism views society not as a battleground of competing classes but as an organic entity, where harmony, balance, and duty are as important as rights and productivity. Economic growth is necessary, but it must not be pursued at the cost of social cohesion or ethical grounding. Individual enterprise has value, but it must exist within a framework of responsibility. Progress matters, but it must not become mere imitation.

In this sense, Integral Humanism represents something rare in post-colonial history: An attempt to offer India an “ism” of its own, rooted in its civilisational ethos rather than borrowed from external ideological constructs.

Cultural nationalism

This also connects, in a mature and constructive way, with the idea of cultural nationalism. Cultural nationalism, was never hostility toward others, but rather self-awareness. It is the recognition that a nation’s identity is shaped not only by its borders but by its cultural continuity, inherited values, and collective memory. It affirms that modernisation need not mean cultural erasure, and that global engagement need not require intellectual surrender.

India did not need to become a replica of the West to be modern. It needed to discover how modernity could be expressed through its own integrative principles. Just as Rand’s architecture insists on authenticity of form, Integral Humanism insists on authenticity of national development—growth that arises from Indian realities rather than imposed templates.

Ayn Rand and Deendayal Upadhyaya arrive at their conclusions from different starting points. Rand emphasises the sovereign creator; Upadhyaya emphasises social balance and the integrated human personality. Yet both share a rejection of second-hand existence. Both insist that integrity—whether of a building or of a civilisation—comes from being true to one’s own nature.

The most enduring structures are those that belong to their landscape. The most enduring ideas are those that belong to their people. India’s continuing challenge, and opportunity, lies in building its future not as imitation, but as authentic creation.

In an age when nations are tempted to copy models wholesale, India's strength will lie in thinking for itself—drawing from its own soil, its own civilisational memory, and its own integral vision of man and society.