Gulmarg, Pahalgam wear white mantle, govt issues travel advisory

on Saturday witnessed fresh snowfall that covered the ski resort town in an inch of snow. The Valley’s upper reaches also recorded fresh snowfall which led to a drop in the day temperature.

The government has issued an advisory to use 4x4 vehicles with chains in the hilly regions of the Valley. Earlier this month the upper reaches of Kashmir had recorded light snowfall, however, this time the Gulmarg bowl also recorded snowfall bringing joy among the tourists.

Last year, Gulmarg witnessed late snowfall in the last week of January.

“We witnessed light snowfall on the peaks of Gulmarg. This time it has also snowed in the town. Though it was very little snow, in winter this place is a unique spot,” said Iqbal Ahmad who owns a hotel in Gulmarg. “We hope this year we will get early snowfall in Gulmarg which can boost winter tourism in the region.”

Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Gurez in Bandipora district, Machil in Kupwara, Mughal Road in Shopian also observed fresh snowfall.

The traffic on Kupwara Karnah and Bandipora Gurez road was stopped due to snowfall as the Border Road Organisation deployed men and machinery to remove the snow. Also, the traffic on Mughal Road was suspended for a short while.

The weak Western Disturbances this November also ended the dry spell in Kashmir and is likely to increase water in streams and rivers.

MeT office in Srinagar had predicted rain and snowfall in different parts of Kashmir from November 17 to 23.

Fresh precipitation and cloudy weather plunged the day temperatures below normal in Gulmarg and summer capital Srinagar, which recorded 12.2° C, was three degrees below normal temperature. Gulmarg recorded 1.2° C day temperature which is eight degrees below the normal temperature.

The MeT has predicted light snowfall in the next two days.

“On November 15 and 16 generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) at many places of Kashmir and few places of Jammu Division and improvement is expected from November 16 afternoon,” an update by MeT said.

The precipitation may affect surface road transport in higher reaches. “Temporary disruption of surface transportation is expected due to light snowfall over Zojila, Razdan pass, Sadhna pass, Sinthan top and Mughal Road November 15,” it said.

“Tourists, trekkers and travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the update said.