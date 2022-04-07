Gurdaspur clash happened right under the nose of cops, shows video

A video clip of the bloody clash over a land dispute at Phulra village in Gurdaspur district on Monday is being shared widely on social media and shows that cops were present as “mute spectators” near the spot as shots were being fired that ended up claiming four lives.

Sukhraj Singh, husband of the village sarpanch, was among three locals killed in the attack besides a member of the rival group.

The video clip that surfaced on Wednesday shows several people gathered with their vehicles and watching the clash. Two cops are seen standing at a small distance, with one also recording a video of the fight with his mobile phone

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had met the grieving families on Tuesday, also shared the clip on his social media handles with a comment: “Horrifying images of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Gurdaspur.”

Gurdaspur SSP Harjit Singh said: “The police party that is seen in the video came from Dusuya (Hoshiarpur district) side. I have talked with my counterpart in Hoshiarpur over phone. He is taking action against those cop.” The Hoshiarpur SSP could not be contacted for comment.

Harjit Singh added that the clash took place near the border of the two districts, which also led to confusion. “The road where the clash took place falls in Gurdaspur, while the land for which they were fighting falls in Hoshiarpur,” he said.

According to the FIR registered at Bhaini Mian Khan police station in Gurdaspur, a former forest guard along with 13 other persons have been booked for killing the three Phulra men.

