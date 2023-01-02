Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdaspur man arrested with pistol in Chandigarh

Gurdaspur man arrested with pistol in Chandigarh

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:06 AM IST

Police a 0.32 bore pistol and four live cartridges from his Hyundai Creta car near the bus stop at Chandigarh Sector 9's inner market.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old, identified as Divrose Pal Singh of Khan Fatta village, Gurdaspur, after recovering a 0.32 bore pistol and four live cartridges from his Hyundai Creta car near the bus stop at Sector 9’s inner market.

Officials privy to the matter said a connection with any gangsters has been ruled out and it is possible that the accused was not aware of the gun being present in his car when he was stopped at the naka for checking.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The accused was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

In another incident, Nishan Singh, 26, of GLS Co-operative Society, Sector 91, Mohali, was arrested at a naka put up at Furniture Market Chowk after a 0.32 bore licensed revolver was recovered from his Mahindra Scorpio car. The licence that he was carrying was for Punjab.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was arrested and later bailed out.

