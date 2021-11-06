Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guru Nanak birth anniv: Pak allows only fully vaccinated pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib
The birth anniversary is being celebrated at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, on November 19
The Pakistan government has made both doses of Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for Indian pilgrims for taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak.
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 01:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The birth anniversary is being celebrated at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, on November 19. “Fully-vaccinated persons with certificates will be allowed to enter Pakistan provided they show real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test reports, which should not be more than 72 hours old. Pakistan high commission, New Delhi, has informed the SGPC about these conditions over the telephone,” said SGPC honorary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami.

He said: “The pilgrims who have submitted their passports for issuance of visa, must be aware of these conditions, so they face no problem while crossing over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. As far as the Covid-19 tests are concerned, the SGPC will organise a camp for the pilgrims.”

Saturday, November 06, 2021
