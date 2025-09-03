Gurugram traffic mayhem: Khattar suggests people to use public transport

A day after heavy traffic jam was reported in Gurugram following heavy rains, Union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the public should use public transport more during such days. Union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Khattar was speaking to reporters after his address on the first day of the 53rd annual general meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Karnal.

The minister said that in such circumstances, the administration and police are already monitoring the situation, but citizens should choose public transport like bus or metro instead of personal vehicles, while also trying not to venture out until urgent. “Infact, during my recent visits to Haryana, I opted for trains rather than personal vehicles, only due to traffic reasons. The government is developing more roads, metros, flyovers and other long range development works,” he added.

Khattar, an MP from Karnal, also spoke on the natural calamities in Punjab and other northern states and said that the Union government is helping in every possible way. “I inspected a few flooded areas in Punjab on Monday. I also spoke to Union home minister regarding the situation. As the Prime Minister has returned (from China), HM will meet him and I’m hopeful that monsoon-affected areas will soon receive the first instalment of the central aid. Union agriculture minister will also make a visit to Punjab to assess the crop damage,” he added.

Renu Bala elected as national chief of mayors body

During the annual meeting of the mayors, third-time Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta was unanimously chosen as national president.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand congratulated Gupta and said that her selection is a proud moment for whole state. The two-day meeting, marks the first time that such an event is being hosted in Haryana where the mayors from across the country have gathered to deliberate on future development plans for their cities and to strengthen the role of municipal leadership in urban governance.

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan will address the gathering on the closing day.