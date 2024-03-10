Gurukuls and madrasas to get financial assistance: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that gurukuls and madrasas opting for imparting modern education would receive financial assistance upon registration with the Haryana School Education Board. CM during a state-level function in honour of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati in Nuh. (HT Photo)

The CM who was addressing a state-level function in honour of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati in Nuh said that gurukuls and madrasas opting for modern education through the Haryana School Education Board will receive ₹2 lakh per year for the enrolment of 50-80 children, ₹3 lakh for 81-100 children, ₹5 lakh for 101-200 children and ₹7 lakh per year for above 200 enrolments.

Khattar also announced developmental projects worth ₹700 crore for Nuh district. He said that comprehensive development would be undertaken in all three assembly constituencies of Nuh. He lamented that previous governments had exploited the people of Mewat as a vote bank, neglecting their welfare and failing to foster prosperity in the region.

Since assuming power in 2014, the present state government ensured equitable development. The chief minister said that regardless of any political advantage in Mewat, he has pursued the same level of development initiatives in the region as in his own assembly constituency of Karnal.

Khattar said that in the past nine years, developmental works worth approximately ₹5,000 crore have been carried out in the region.

Khattar announced several initiatives including the establishment of a research chair in the name of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nuh. He also announced to form a five-member committee headed by former MLA Zakir Hussain to oversee development projects.

Khattar announced the establishment of 18 tube wells worth ₹2 crore to deal with the problem of waterlogging, ₹10 crore for setting up a veterinary polyclinic, ₹18 crore for micro-projects under irrigation and solar energy works, ₹43 crore for construction and widening of the bridge along Gurgaon canal and rehabilitation works, ₹64 crore for beautification and restoration of 33 ponds, establishment of 20 e-libraries. He said that ₹1 crore has been allocated to Nagina panchayat without any formal request. The 100-bedded Al-Afia district hospital in Mandi Khera will be upgraded to a 200-bedded facility.