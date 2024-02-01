Hail along with showers lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Rain lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana, while state capital Chandigarh and its adjoining districts of Panchkula and Mohali witnessed showers accompanied by hailstorm on Thursday morning. Heavy rain accompanied with hail catches commuters unawares at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After a dry January, the unexpected weather continued on the first day of February with hail reported in the morning in parts of the tricity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hail was recorded between 11.10 am and 11.30am . The hail was up t o 1cm in diameter. This was accompanied by rain and 1mm rain was recorded till 8:30 am and 12 mm rain later till 11:30 am.

The hail had formed following cold temperature and the effect of the active western disturbance currently affecting the region.

Moga, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Faridkot among other places in Punjab, and Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani in Haryana received rainfall even as the minimum temperatures stayed above normal, according to the meteorological department.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered 12.4 degrees Celsius each.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, 11.2 degrees, 10.3 degrees and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded minimums at 11.8 degrees Celsius and 11.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures in Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 12.1 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees, 12.4 degrees, 10.7 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cars parked on a road covered with hail in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Following cloudy weather at night, the minimum temperature rose from 10.6 degrees on Wednesday to 12.5 degrees on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.

An orange alert for thunderstorm has been issued in Chandigarh on Thursday and gusty winds of up to 50kmph. Orange is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by the IMD. It asks people to be prepared.