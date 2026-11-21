The Hansi district administration has recommended disciplinary action against Ajay Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the irrigation and water resources department posted at Narnaund, for alleged negligence in performing duties during chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Rakhigarhi on October 14, 2026. The administration forwarded all relevant records to the department, recommending disciplinary proceedings against the officer based on the available material. (HT File) more

According to the information, Hansi deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Narwal wrote to the additional chief secretary of the department, forwarding the officer’s explanation along with reports sought from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Narnaund, and the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Hansi, recommending action as per rules.

According to the administration, various officers had been assigned specific responsibilities for arrangements during the CM’s programme. TheDC had appointed Ajay Singh as the liaison officer on October 14 and entrusted him with coordination and other designated arrangements for the visit.

After alleged negligence in the discharge of his responsibilities came to light, the DC’s office sought an explanation from the SDO. Reports have also been obtained from the SDM, Narnaund, and the DDPO, Hansi, to ascertain the facts.

The administration has now forwarded all relevant records to the department, recommending disciplinary proceedings against the officer based on the available material.