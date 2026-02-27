Harjot Singh Bains announces ₹400-cr school digitalisation project

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced a ₹400 crore digitalisation project to equip government schools with state-of-the-art technology across Punjab. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains

Addressing a press conference here, Bains said that the initiative under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti will replace outdated hardware and phase out obsolete computer systems while ensuring that all government senior secondary schools, high schools and middle schools are equipped with the latest digital infrastructure.

He stated that as many as 38,649 new desktop computers equipped with the latest software would be deployed across 5,012 government schools. These computers would be distributed to all senior secondary and high schools, as well as 50% of middle schools, to give students access to the latest hardware and technology, the minister added. CM Bhagwant Mann termed the initiative a transformational milestone in the education journey of the state.

Bains further said that dedicated computer labs would be established in 5,000 secondary and senior secondary government schools. “To foster interactive learning, we are installing 8,268 interactive flat panels in 3,694 schools. Every senior secondary and high school will receive these panels, with larger schools receiving four, five or even eight units based on student strength,” he said, describing the move as a decisive shift from traditional chalkboards to technology-driven smart classrooms.

The minister said that deliveries had already begun in schools and every school in every district of Punjab would receive their new equipment by March 20. Responding to a media query regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualifications, Bains said: “I want to assure every teacher, your jobs are secure. No one will lose their job.” He said he understood the anxiety among experienced teachers who had been serving for 20 to 25 years and assured them that legal solutions were being explored. The Supreme Court had made the TET mandatory for all serving teachers in government schools. Teachers have time till August 31, 2027, to clear TET.