News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: 63-year-old beaten to death in Charkhi Dadri

Haryana: 63-year-old beaten to death in Charkhi Dadri

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 15, 2023 07:16 AM IST

The Badhra police have booked seven persons for murder charges and the victim’s body was handed over to his family after conducting his autopsy

A 63-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of seven persons in Unn village, Charkhi Dadri, on Friday night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Rati Ram. (Getty image)
The deceased was identified as Rati Ram. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Rati Ram. Complainant Aarti Devi, the deceased’s daughter-in-law, said her father-in-law had gone to sleep at their animal shed where he was beaten up by a group of seven persons from the same village and later, they gave him poisonous substances. His legs were tied up with ropes and was found in a pool of blood.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Badhra police have booked seven persons for murder charges and the victim’s body was handed over to his family after conducting his autopsy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out