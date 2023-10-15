Haryana: 63-year-old beaten to death in Charkhi Dadri

A 63-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of seven persons in Unn village, Charkhi Dadri, on Friday night, said police. The deceased was identified as Rati Ram. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Rati Ram. Complainant Aarti Devi, the deceased’s daughter-in-law, said her father-in-law had gone to sleep at their animal shed where he was beaten up by a group of seven persons from the same village and later, they gave him poisonous substances. His legs were tied up with ropes and was found in a pool of blood.

The Badhra police have booked seven persons for murder charges and the victim’s body was handed over to his family after conducting his autopsy.

