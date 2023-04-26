Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patwari held for taking 5,000 bribe in Panchkula

Patwari held for taking 5,000 bribe in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST

An ACB spokesperson said the accused, Narender Kumar, posted at Dandlawar in Panchkula district, had demanded ₹5,000 for the mutation of a plot

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a patwari for demanding and accepting a bribe of 5,000 for a plot’s mutation.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession. (Getty images)
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession. (Getty images)

An ACB spokesperson said the accused, Narender Kumar, posted at Dandlawar in Panchkula district, was arrested on the complaint of Sher Singh, a resident of Badagarh village in the district.

The complainant alleged that the patwari had demanded 5,000 for the mutation of his plot. Following the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
acb accused anti-corruption bureau bribe complaint demand haryana mutation panchkula district patwari possession prevention of corruption act + 10 more
acb accused anti-corruption bureau bribe complaint demand haryana mutation panchkula district patwari possession prevention of corruption act + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out