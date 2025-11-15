Haryana: Achieve prosperity through cooperation, Saini urges youth

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the youth to form cooperatives and transform them into global brands through the power of Digital India on Friday after inaugurating the 72nd State-level cooperative week in Sonepat. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Sonepat on Friday. (Source: X)

“We must remember the millions of people, who through their small savings and collective strength built a robust cooperative movement,” he said, adding that Haryana is steadily advancing in the cooperative sector.

Saini said that no interest is charged on crop loans for members of primary cooperative societies who repay on time. He said that this scheme has provided interest relief amounting to ₹1,223 crore to 5,31,652 farmers. HAFED is setting up a mega food park in Rohtak at a cost of approximately ₹180 crore under the Central government’s Mega Food Park Scheme, Saini said assuring that continuous efforts are underway to strengthen cooperative societies.

The chief minister urged the people to make the spirit of cooperation an integral part of their lives. “We will work together and support each other to make Haryana the most prosperous, happy, and cooperation-oriented state in the country,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the state-level programme organised in Rai of Sonepat district on the 350th martyrdom year of Kushal Singh Dahiya, the chief minister called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the ideals of Dahiya, who belonged to Badkhalsa village. Saini reminded the gathering how Dahiya voluntarily sacrificed his own head so that Mughal forces were dodged and Guru Teg Bahadur’s severed head taken safely to Anandpur Sahib by his followers.

Saini announced that the road from GT Road to Badkhalsa--Naggal Kalan to Manauli village-- and Badkhalsa community center will be named after Dahiya.

PM Modi to attend Gita Mahotsav celebrations at K’shetra on Nov 25: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 10th International Gita Mahotsav on November 25, which will be starting from Saturday and continue till December 5.

Saini was addressing reporters at a press conference at the Shri Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple complex at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra.

Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, state president Mohan Lal Badoli, MP Naveen Jindal, and former Haryana Minister of State Subhash Sudha were also present.

Saini said that during his visit to Kurukshetra in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that every effort would be made to establish Kurukshetra as the site of the Gita.

The chief minister said that Madhya Pradesh will serve as the partner state for the International Gita Festival this year.

He further said that governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will inaugurate the Saras Mela and media centre on November 14, after which the main events will be formally inaugurated on November 24 with a Gita Yagna and worship at Brahma Sarovar.