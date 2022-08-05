Haryana ADGP hands over ₹65 lakh cheque to slain DSP Surender Singh’s wife
Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP), Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav on Thursday met the family members of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper that he had signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district’s Tauru last month.
Accompanied by senior police officials and Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhora, the ADGP reached Kurukshetra and handed over a cheque of financial assistance of ₹65 lakh to Surender’s wife Kaushalya Devi.
While expressing his condolences, the ADGP said Surender was a brave officer and he would be remembered for his exemplary courage and professional commitments.
He also assured the aggrieved family members that the Haryana Police would provide all possible assistance to the family as per the welfare schemes of the department.
The financial assistance is given to the dependent under an agreement of accidental death insurance cover where the salary account is maintained with the HDFC Bank.
Gurugram: Three held for Sushant Lok 3 robbery, hunt on for fourth suspect
A day after four unidentified men barged into the bungalow of Ashok Sharma (67), a shipping firm owner, in Sushant Lok 3 and allegedly assaulted his 65-year-old wife before making off with a couple of gold bangles and a mobile phone, police on Thursday said they have arrested three of the four men. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Anzar Alam, Ishaq alias Pawan Singh and Hasim Ansari of Bihar.
Two people feared drowned in Pong Lake
Two people are feared drowned in Pong Lake on the Beas River in Kangra district on Thursday. The district authorities with the help of the National Disaster Response Force have launched a search and rescue operation in the area. The missing people are Raj Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhayal village and Nikka Ram, 32, of Nandpur Bhatoli. The local administration has engaged divers to trace them.
AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the farmers' protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it. All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement.
Gurugram: Locals say revised toll fee on Sohna elevated road ‘too high’
Commuters on the newly developed Sohna elevated road, which was opened to the public last month, will now have to shell out a higher toll fee as the National Highways Authority of India has increased the rates for different categories of vehicles from Thursday, said officials. According to the new rates, a single trip in a car will cost them ₹115 per trip, increased from the previous rate of ₹45.
