Haryana ADGP hands over 65 lakh cheque to slain DSP Surender Singh’s wife

Published on Aug 05, 2022 02:44 AM IST
Haryana ADGP, Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav met the family members of DSP Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district’s Tauru last month
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP), Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav on Thursday met the family members of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper that he had signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district’s Tauru last month.

Accompanied by senior police officials and Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhora, the ADGP reached Kurukshetra and handed over a cheque of financial assistance of 65 lakh to Surender’s wife Kaushalya Devi.

While expressing his condolences, the ADGP said Surender was a brave officer and he would be remembered for his exemplary courage and professional commitments.

He also assured the aggrieved family members that the Haryana Police would provide all possible assistance to the family as per the welfare schemes of the department.

The financial assistance is given to the dependent under an agreement of accidental death insurance cover where the salary account is maintained with the HDFC Bank.

