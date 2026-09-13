Haryana approves ₹9,700-crore ring road, bypass projects

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the development of ring roads and national highways outside cities and towns with a population of more than one lakh. The state government will also advance major bypass projects at Hisar, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jind and Sohna-Palwal, with an estimated investment of around ₹9,700 crore, an official spokesperson said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

The CM, who chaired a meeting on the adoption of a financial model for the state’s contribution under the master plan aimed at reducing congestion in urban areas along national highways, said that a policy for developing outer ring roads and national highways under the master plan should be formulated in accordance with the central government’s policy framework so that road projects aimed at reducing traffic pressure in cities and towns can be implemented effectively.

The spokesperson said a three-member committee comprising officers of the finance department, public works department and urban local bodies department had been constituted to work out matters related to the state’s contribution under the cost-sharing arrangement with the central government.

The CM also approved the construction of the Hisar bypass, Kurukshetra bypass, Narnaul City bypass, Jind bypass and Sohna-Palwal bypass.

The Hisar bypass will provide connectivity from Hisar-Rajgarh Road (NH-52) to Hisar-Delhi Road and Hisar-Kaithal Road. The detailed project report (DPR) for the Kurukshetra-Ladwa bypass has also been prepared, and work on the project will commence soon. Saini said the nearly 11-km Narnaul City bypass would be connected to NH-148B. An outer ring road and a four-lane bypass on NH-352 will also be constructed on the other side of Jind. The Palwal-Sohna bypass from NH-919 will be upgraded, redesigned and constructed as a four-lane road over a length of approximately 24 km.

Saini said connectivity would also be developed to link the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass-KMP link and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar International Airport through greenfield connectivity.

He said the land share for the Karnal Ring Road had also been deposited. The ring road connecting Ambala City and Ambala Cantt is under construction and will be completed at the earliest.

Discontent among Punjab people about AAP govt: Saini

Sirsa: Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said there is discontent among the people of Punjab against the AAP government. He alleged that attempts are being made to suppress those who raise their voice on serious issues. The BJP will come to power in the 2027 assembly polls, Saini said on the sidelines of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee meeting in Sirsa. The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Speaking about the Grievances Committee here, Saini said that the government’s objective is to provide better governance to the people and ensure prompt resolution of their problems. A total of 13 complaints were disposed of during the meeting, according to an official statement. Regarding BRICS summit, Saini said it was a matter of pride for the country. “India is continuously setting new milestones under PM Modi,” he said.