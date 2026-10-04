New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has sought response of the DDA and DMRC on a plea to direct the authorities to stop damaging trees on a land where construction of an underground metro is underway in Karol Bagh area here. HC asks DMRC, DDA to reply to plea alleging damage to trees due to metro construction

The petition alleged that large-scale construction is going unabated in the area which is damaging the fully grown trees.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi Development Authority , Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi government and asked them to file their replies to the petition.

"What is this? You can't turn a blind eye. Remove only what is necessary," the judge orally told the authorities.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 6.

Petitioner advocate Arpit Bhargava submitted that the DMRC is undertaking massive construction work on a vacant land, belonging to DDA, on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, behind his residence where huge trees are present.

He said in the course of the construction activity, substantial quantities of iron/steel rods and other construction material are being cut/processed using mechanical equipment, resulting in generation of smoke, dust, fumes and particulate matter.

The smoke, dust and construction-generated pollutants are being emitted in close proximity to the mature trees and are visibly settling upon the foliage and surrounding soil, the plea submitted.

Besides, the petition claimed that DMRC has damaged various trees while constructing the boundary for some underground construction work and is also destroying old and large peepal trees.

The petitioner said he has submitted a complaint to the authorities informing them about illegal felling of trees and damage and destruction of large and old peepal trees behind his residence but no action has been taken till date.

"The petitioner has repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of the concerned respondents specifically informing the authorities that the ongoing construction activity by respondent no.2 is adversely affecting the mature trees and green cover situated immediately behind the petitioner's residence and appear to be in violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act," the plea said.

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