Haryana: As Congress cruises, bumpy ride ahead for Saini govt

Ruling BJP's loss of five Lok Sabha seats in the state can have a bearing on the stability of its government in Haryana which is tottering being in minority. Doubts over the BJP government's stability also arise in view of an improved Lok Sabha performance of the Congress in the state thus making it an attractive proposition for the party hoppers searching for a toehold.

Both the Congress and BJPs former ally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have written to the governor stating that the government has lost the confidence of the majority of the MLAs present in the House and sought a floor test.

The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly in 2019 polls and formed the government with the support of 10 MLAs of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), seven Independents and one Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA. Later, one Independent, Balraj Kundu withdrew his support.

The situation changed on March 12 when the BJP dumped the JJP and dropped ML Khattar as the chief minister to form a new council of ministers led by state unit chief, Nayab Singh Saini. Hence, the BJP won a vote of confidence on March 13 with the support of six Independents and one HLP MLAs while its former ally, JJP abstained.

The situation took yet another turn in May when three Independent MLAs, Sombir Sangwan, Dharampal Gonder and Randhir Gollen, who were backing the BJP in the assembly announced withdrawal of their support, thus triggering a political upheaval.

Another Independent MLA, Ranjit Singh resigned from the House, having joined the BJP to contest from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Besides, Independent MLA from Badshahpur, Rakesh Daulatabad recently passed away and Congress MLA from Mulana, Varun Chaudhary’s win from Ambala Lok Sabha seat have created two more vacancies.

How are the numbers stacked in House

As per the present situation, the 90-member House would have three vacancies. The BJP following chief minister Nayab Saini’s win in Karnal assembly bypoll have a strength of 41 out of 87 members and would need three votes to win a floor test. The Congress after Varun’s resignation would have a strength of 29 in the assembly. The BJP would thus need the support of Independent MLA from Prithla, Nayan Pal Rawat, HLP MLA, Gopal Kanda, and hope for support from some rebel JJP MLAs even if it meant abstentions.

The JJP is a chaotic house right now. While former deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, his mother, Naina Chautala, Uklana MLA, Anoop Dhanak and Julana MLA, Amarjeet Dhanda are considered part of likeminded set of MLAs, a number of JJP MLAs have expressed loyalty to the Congress and the BJP. For instance, Tohana MLA, Devender Babli has expressed support for the Congress during the Lok Sabha polls. Kin of two JJP MLAs, Ishwar Singh and Ram Karan Kala joined the Congress a month ago. Barwala MLA, Jogi Ram Sihag has expressed support for the BJP during the polls. Narwana MLA, Ram Niwas Surjakhera and Narnaund legislator, Ram Kumar Gautam are considered unpredictable and can make a switch as per the situation.

Cong would not like to stake claim to form govt: Experts

Political experts said that Congress would not like to stake a claim to form the government with the support of the JJP as it considers the latter a liability. Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has asked for imposition of President’s rule.

“The resentment faced by the JJP leadership during the Lok Sabha poll campaign and party’s abysmal performance makes the JJP a liability. The Congress would never join forces with the JJP,’’ said a party leader.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar, a political scientist at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that the Opposition would be keen to weaken the government rather than toppling it. The longer the BJP stays in chair, the higher would be the anti-incumbency sentiment against it. The focus would be on the forthcoming assembly elections where there would be a bipolar contest, Prof Kumar said. “Congress won’t bring down the BJP government as its strategy would be to weaken the government in public perception. The Congress would like the present government to be in doldrums and pay the price of being the incumbent. It is a perception game,” he said. However, many believe that toppling the government and imposition of the President’s rule would ensure that the BJP does not get any chance to recover before the October assembly polls.