Haryana assembly polls: Amit Shah’s Jind visit cancelled

Union home minister Amit Shah's Jind visit for a 'Jan Aashirwad' rally on Sunday was cancelled on Saturday. In his place, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the rally.

BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli had earlier stated that Shah will sound the poll-bugle for assembly polls from Jind on Sunday. BJP Jind district president Tejinder Dhull confirmed that Shah’s visit has been cancelled and now Khattar will address the rally.

Speculations are rife that former Jannayak Janata Party leaders- Anoop Dhanak from Uklana, Jogi Ram Sihag from Barwala and Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund, are expected to join the BJP tomorrow. Anoop and Sihag had resigned from the JJP earlier and Gautam had formally quit the party on Saturday. However, former Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera, who was booked in a rape case recently, might not be allowed to join the saffron party until a probe is completed against him. These four leaders had won the 2019 assembly polls on JJP’s ticket.