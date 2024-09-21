Haryana assembly polls: Khattar promises industrial model township in Karnal

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the BJP government, if chosen to power, would develop an Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Karnal as well to generate employment opportunities. Khattar said the BJP would be in power for the third time with full majority in Haryana and a separate IMT city would be established in Karnal, where employment of 50,000 people would be arranged. (HT Photo)

Khattar, Karnal MP, said this while chairing a Prabuddh Nagrik Sammelan organised at a hotel in Karnal. Karnal BJP candidate Jagmohan Anand, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, former OSD to CM Sanjay Bathla, working district president Brij Gupta, former mayor Renu Bala Gupta and other senior leaders were present at the event.

“Youth will get maximum employment and industrialists will get space for their units. A total of 10 IMTs will be built in Haryana in which five lakh job opportunities will be generated. Apart from this, the work of laying the Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line will be expedited and the project to develop pharma park will also be taken over. Two lakh government jobs will be given in the next two years by the BJP government,” he said.

The former CM further said, “The Congress’ manifesto promises benefits whereas the BJP’s manifesto promises facilities to society. The people of Haryana have decided that they will form the BJP government for the third time.”