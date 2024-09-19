Haryana assembly polls: Khattar’s nephew joins Congress

In a major embarrassment to Union minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his nephew Ramit Khattar on Thursday joined Congress. Ramit Khattar (centre) after joining the Congress in Rohtak on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Talking to HT over phone, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that Ramit Khattar, son of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal’s brother Jagdish joined the Congress in Rohtak and he welcomed him into the party fold.

“He himself expressed willingness to join the Congress and we will give him due respect. Everyone in Haryana knows that Congress is forming the government and BJP will be uprooted from power as they failed to fulfil promises made to state voters,” he added.

As per sources, the Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar have spoken to Ramit and asked him to take back the decision. The speculations are that he might join the BJP soon.