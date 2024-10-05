Haryana assembly polls: Nominees pull out all stops on V-day eve

Rohtak In a last ditch effort to reach out to voters before the D-day, some candidates opted for door-to-door canvassing, while many relied upon social media to spread their message and urged the voters make the right choice. The nominees also visited religious places before the elections to seek blessings. The Haryana assembly elections are slated to be held on October 5 and results will be out on October 8. The nominees also visited religious places before the elections to seek blessings. (HT File)

While chief minister Nayab Singh Saini performed havan at Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday held a meeting with party nominees and workers at his residence in Rohtak. He urged the workers to stay alert throughout the voting day. Hooda will visit a temple at his native village Sanghi on Saturday morning before casting his vote. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra and BJP nominee Manish Grover also met the voters in Rohtak.

Kiran Choudhry upload video; seek votes for daughter

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry uploaded a video on social media and sought votes for her daughter Shruti, who is contesting from Tosham assembly constituency in Bhiwani. Congress pick from the constituency Anirudh Choudhry visited several villages in Tosham and asked his workers to stay at polling booths throughout the day and to maintain peace.

Wrestler-turned politician and Congress pick from Julana assembly constituency Vinesh Phogat also uploaded video on the social media platforms and urged voters to bless her. Similar appeals were made by Ateli BJP candidate Arti Rao, Ellenabad INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala and others.

BJP’s Karnal candidate Jagmohan Anand paid obeisance at the burial site of Baba Lakkadnath. Later Congress nominee Sumita Virk’s husband also reached the same shrine to seek blessings.

BJP’s pick from Gharunda assembly seat Harvinder Kalyan chose to carry out door-to-door canvassing taking the policies of the party before the people.

Voters of my constituency will choose lotus again: Vij

Former state home minister and BJP’s Ambala Cantt pick Anil Vij said that the voters of his constituency will choose “lotus” again to ensure unending development.

At Kaithal’s Kalayat, AAP candidate and party’s senior vice president Anurag Dhanda met booth agents and asked them to remain vigilant, while at Pundri in same district, Sudhanshu Kaushik, younger son of Independent candidate Dinesh Kaushik appealed to the voters to vote for his father to ensure development and peace.

Meanwhile in Kurukshetra, Thanesar Congress candidate Ashok Arora said that a party worker Manish Ror was allegedly beaten by members of the Opposition party on Thursday night after which a protest was held outside the Mini Secretariat.

He said that he also met DC Rajesh Jogpal and SP Varun Singla later and asked them to ensure strict action against the accused.

Cong files complaint against Aseem Goel

Congress filed a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) against BJP’s Ambala City nominee Aseem Goel, alleging that Goel posted a “fake video” on his social networking site ‘X’, claiming the female speaker in the video, who is talking about Dalit community, to be Congress leader Kanta Hooda.

Claiming that the woman is Kanta Allaria, a leader who runs her own political front, Congress demanded action against Goel.