Haryana assembly session from November 13

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 05:44 AM IST

In a statement, assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan stated that all the preparations are being made for the upcoming session

The winter session of the Haryana assembly will commence on November 13, according to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Tuesday.

This will be the first full-fledged session of the assembly after the October elections in which BJP retained power for the third consecutive term by winning 48 seats in the 90-member House. (HT File)
This will be the first full-fledged session of the assembly after the October elections in which BJP retained power for the third consecutive term by winning 48 seats in the 90-member House.

In a statement, assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan stated that all the preparations are being made for the upcoming session. The first sitting of the 90-member House will begin at 11 am. However, before this, a meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held to discuss the agenda and the duration of the session.

A notification regarding the formation of the BAC will be issued soon, the speaker said.

He further appealed to all the legislators to participate in the session with full preparation, saying that constructive discussions are essential for the development of the state.

This will be the first full-fledged session of the assembly after the October elections in which BJP retained power for the third consecutive term by winning 48 seats in the 90-member House.

