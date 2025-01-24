Haryana: Bill to provide better facilities to pilgrims gets nod

The council of ministers approved the draft of Haryana Baba Shree Khatu Shyam Chuklana Dham Shrine Bill, 2025. The Bill aims to provide better facilities to the pilgrims/devotees and better management of the assets of the shrine. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presiding over a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said that state government has already taken over the management of shrines by establishing Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram, Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine Board, Yamunanagar. Devotees from all over the Haryana and neighbouring states come to the temple every year to pay their obeisance to the deity

OTS scheme for outstanding dues’ recovery introduced

The council of ministers introduced a one-time settlement scheme for recovery of outstanding dues. An official spokesperson said that scheme is aimed at moving ahead in the goods and service tax regime with lesser baggage of arrears, litigations and to expedite the recovery of dues.

The spokesperson said that over two lakh taxpayers are expected to benefit from this scheme. Taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of up to ₹10 lakh under the law will be granted a concession of up to ₹1 lakh. Additionally, 60% of the remaining principal tax amount will also be waived.

Taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of more than ₹10 lakh and up to ₹10 crore will also receive a 50% concession on their tax amount. Over 2 lakh taxpayers are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Taxpayers availing of this scheme will have their interest and penalty amounts completely waived. A taxpayer with settlement amount exceeding ₹10 lakh will be allowed to pay the principal amount in two instalments.