Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: BJP expels 8 leaders for ‘anti-party activities’

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 30, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The Haryana unit of BJP on Sunday expelled eight party leaders for “anti-party activities” over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official picks for the assembly polls.

: The Haryana unit of BJP on Sunday expelled eight party leaders for “anti-party activities” over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official picks for the assembly polls.

Ranjit Chautala is among 8 rebels expelled by BJP in Haryana. (HT File)
Ranjit Chautala is among 8 rebels expelled by BJP in Haryana. (HT File)

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said that they have expelled eight party leaders- Sandeep Garg (Ladwa), Jile Ram Sharma (Assandh), Devender Kadyan (Ganaur), former minister Bachan Singh Arya (Safidon), ex-minister Ranjit Singh Chautala (Rania), Naveen Goel (Gurugram), Radha Ahlawat from Meham and Kehar Singh Rawat, who is contesting as independent from Hathin, for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party.

All these party leaders turned rebel after they were denied tickets and now, they are contesting as independents.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On