Haryana: BJP expels 8 leaders for ‘anti-party activities’

: The Haryana unit of BJP on Sunday expelled eight party leaders for “anti-party activities” over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official picks for the assembly polls. Ranjit Chautala is among 8 rebels expelled by BJP in Haryana. (HT File)

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said that they have expelled eight party leaders- Sandeep Garg (Ladwa), Jile Ram Sharma (Assandh), Devender Kadyan (Ganaur), former minister Bachan Singh Arya (Safidon), ex-minister Ranjit Singh Chautala (Rania), Naveen Goel (Gurugram), Radha Ahlawat from Meham and Kehar Singh Rawat, who is contesting as independent from Hathin, for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party.

All these party leaders turned rebel after they were denied tickets and now, they are contesting as independents.