: Haryana BJP president OP Dhankhar has urged party workers to work hard on the ground and help voters get benefits of government schemes to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Serve voters to strengthen party at grassroots: Dhankar to BJP workers (HT Photo)

“If anyone is facing difficulty in getting BPL card, family identity card, property ID, pension, Ayushman and Chirayu card, then all panna pramukhs (grassroot workers) should help them in getting it fixed,” said Dhankar, while addressing party workers at Nilokheri in Karnal.

The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and following the policy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’, the BJP wants to make India strong, prosperous and powerful so that we can help other countries.

He also paid tribute to the armymen who lost their lives in Leh Ladakh on Saturday when the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, plunged into a gorge while on its way to Nyoma from Leh.

Blaming the Congress party of misleading people, he said the BJP-led government has fulfilled its promise and a Ram temple was being constructed in Ayodhya.

Dhankar said that under the leadership of Modi, the Central government has worked for the progress of the country for 9 years, while during the Congress regime, people failed to get LPG.

Soon, India will become the country with the third largest economy in the world. The country’s infrastructure has been strengthened under the Modi government and a network of roads, highways and expressways is being laid, he said.

