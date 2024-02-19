Haryana budget session: Khattar to present his last budget before 2024 assembly polls

The last budget of the BJP-JJP’s five-year term will be presented in the Haryana assembly this week. Haryana goes to the polls in October this year. Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, is expected to present his fifth successive budget estimates before the legislature on February 23. The assembly session which starts on February 20 will commence with an address by the governor, being the first session of the year. The business advisory committee of the assembly will meet on Monday to draw the schedule for the budget session. As per a tentative schedule suggested by the state government, the budget session will last for nine days. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, is expected to present his fifth successive budget estimates before the legislature on February 23. (HT File Photo)

The opposition Congress has decided to bring a no- confidence motion against the ruling alliance. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has failed to improve the law and order situation and check corruption, unemployment and inflation in the state. The demand of farmer organisations to seek statutory backing for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is likely to be a dominant feature of the proceedings.

Earlier in March 2021, the Congress had brought a motion of no confidence against the coalition government which the ruling combine sailed through comfortably, getting 55 votes out of 87 MLAs present and voting in the House. The motion was brought amid dissension among the MLAs of the ruling alliance over the enactment of three central farm laws and the protests by the farmers.

At present, the BJP with 41 MLAs is supported by 10 MLAs of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP besides six Independents and one HLP MLA in the 90-member assembly. The Congress has 30 MLAs in the House.

A four-member fact finding committee of the assembly constituted to inquire instances of alleged sheltering of a school principal who is accused of sexual exploitation of minor girls is expected to submit its report in the budget session. The committee headed by school education minister Kanwar Pal is inquiring the instances which came on the record of the assembly in the form of allegations made by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and former education minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal during December 15 and 18, 2023, sittings of the assembly. The accused, a former principal of government girls’ senior secondary school, Uchana Mandi in Jind, was arrested and later terminated from government service for allegedly sexually exploiting minor girls. Dushyant had on December 15 accused Bhukkal of shielding the former principal during her tenure as education minister. Bhukkal on the other hand had termed the allegations of sheltering as baseless, asking Dushyant to either substantiate his allegations with evidence or apologise.