Haryana CET 2022 exam on Nov 5-6

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission have made adequate arrangements for the conduct of the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) examination on November 5 and 6, 2022.

“Candidates appearing on the behalf of the actual candidates will be on the radar of the commission. No eligible candidate will be debarred from taking the examination but the fake candidate will not be allowed to take the examination and will not be spared at any cost,” the press statement mentions.

The chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Bhopal Singh Khadri said in the CET examination, the candidates will be identified on the basis of Aadhaar card-based iris recognition. He further clarified that this time there will be five options in the answers. If a candidate does not fill any circle, then 0.95 marks will be deducted for each not-attempted question. He urged the examinees to answer all the questions. “It is mandatory to fill the 5th option if a candidate does not know the answer. There is no negative marking in this examination,” he said.