Haryana chief secy launches road safety platform

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday launched a location intelligence platform–Sanjaya, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

The platform aims to assist road-owning agencies, law enforcement agencies, emergency care providers, and other stakeholders in visualising data related to high-frequency accident zones. The objective is to facilitate the planning of targeted interventions for enhanced road safety in Haryana.

Kaushal said Sanjaya analytics emerges as a pivotal tool, designed for users seeking nuanced insights and targeted strategies in the domain of road safety. This crash analytics visualisation dashboard, developed by the IIT Madras centre of excellence for road safety, offered jurisdiction-specific analysis, empowering users to plan interventions with precision. Its advantages included the identification of high-frequency accident zones such as black spots, emerging black spots, and kilometre analysis, as well as insight into top traffic violation locations through cluster analysis.

The platform provides a visual representation of high-density crash events with heatmaps and allows focused analysis within a chosen radius through point-radius analysis. Users can understand crash severity trend patterns based on selected criteria, including location, date, and severity level, and forecast night- and day-time total crashes using advanced models.

The landing page offers a comprehensive overview with tiles displaying total crashes, fatalities, injuries, and vehicles involved, along with visual representations like a gauge chart of crash severity levels and bar graphs of total crashes at different jurisdictional levels. Sanjaya analytics further facilitates road user analysis with month-wise statistics and detailed tables for deaths and injuries. This multifaceted platform serves as a game-changer, arming users with the tools to make informed decisions and significantly contribute to the improvement of road safety across jurisdictions.