Haryana cites NASA data for rising farm fires in Punjab

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:15 AM IST

An official spokesperson said concrete steps taken by Haryana government to curb stubble burning were reflected in the NASA report that has shown a steep decline in farm fire incidents in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Citing data of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Haryana government on Friday said that the images of the American space agency clearly indicates that farm fire cases are increasing in Punjab, while they have decreased in Haryana due to its stubble management programme.

“The recent satellite images of stubble burning incidents in northern India issued by NASA clearly show that in the last 24 hours, the farm fire incidents in Haryana have come down even further, while the live images of stubble burning can be seen in three-fourth area of neighbouring Punjab,” the government said in a release.

An official spokesperson said concrete steps taken by Haryana government to curb stubble burning were reflected in the NASA report that has shown a steep decline in farm fire incidents in Haryana.

The data released for the last 24 hours reported very few incidents of stubble burning.

“This clearly highlights the fact that Haryana government’s stubble management programme has been a success,” the spokesperson said, adding the state government’s data also shows that the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana have come down by 25% this year, while in Punjab these incidents have increased by 20%.

