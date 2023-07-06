: The eight Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers of the 2002 batch, who were eligible for being promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), will not be considered for elevation after being arraigned as accused in a chargesheet filed by anti-corruption bureau pertaining to alleged irregularities and malpractices committed by the HPSC in the recruitment process of 2001 HCS and Allied Services (Executive Branch) Examination. Arraigned HCS officers not to be considered for promotion to IAS (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in a May 2 communication had asked the Haryana government to revisit the matter and clarify the position after the latter had in December 2022 sent an eligibility list containing names of 11 HCS officers of the 2002 batch to the UPSC to prepare a select list for promotion of these HCS officers to the IAS of Haryana cadre.

The UPSC’s communication said that the report of anti-corruption bureau has indicated that the selection process for recruitment to the 2001 and 2004 HCS (executive branch) and allied services examinations was manipulated and the whole recruitment process was completely vitiated.

“It is observed from the September 8, 2022 report of the state vigilance bureau that some of the candidates whose names figure in this vigilance report also figured in the eligibility lists received from the state government for promotion to the IAS of Haryana cadre for select lists of 2020 and 2021. However, an April 7, 2023 communication from the state government has simply informed that the said report has no bearing on the proposals furnished by the state government for preparation of select lists of 2020 and 2021 for promotion to IAS of Haryana cadre,’’ the UPSC wrote.

The UPSC also asked the state government to intimate the status of a writ petition filed by former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the 2001 HCS selections. The commission also sought to know whether there was a stay order with respect to the stated case.

“It may also be intimated whether there is any change in the status of disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings intimated earlier of the HCS officers mentioned in the eligibility list or zone of consideration,’’ the UPSC has asked.

Subsequently, the personnel department on May 25 wrote to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to offer their comments on the matter and communicate the status of the investigation in first information report number 20 of October 18, 2005.