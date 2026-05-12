Haryana Class 12 results: Girls lead the way

Girls swept the top ranks in the Haryana Board Class 12 results, with Deepika of Vivekanand Vidya Mandir, Chillar in Rewari, scoring 499 out of 500 marks in the arts stream. Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 54.72%, while Nuh remained at the bottom with 19.82%. (HT File)

According to the results, Udita of Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki in Rohtak district, also from the arts stream, came second, scoring 498 marks. She hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Yogita of Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain in Jind and Muskan of Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib, also in Jind, finished joint third, securing 497 marks. Both are from the arts stream.

Girls outshone boys by 6.52 percentage points, recording a pass percentage of 87.97% against 81.45% for the boys. The overall pass percentage for regular candidates in the senior secondary (academic) examination stood at 84.67%, while private candidates recorded 69.57%.

Among streams, science registered the highest pass percentage at 90.08%, followed by commerce at 88.20% and arts at 82.20%.

Government schools lagged behind private institutions, with a pass percentage of 82.44% compared to 87.94% in private schools.

Students from rural areas performed marginally better than their urban counterparts, registering a pass percentage of 84.98% against 83.91%.

Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 54.72%, while Nuh remained at the bottom with 19.82%.