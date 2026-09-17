Haryana CLP issues show-cause notice to Ratia MLAfor defying party whip

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to party MLA from Ratia, Jarnail Singh, alleging that he defied the party whip during the recent monsoon session of the Haryana assembly. The notice alleged that the Ratia MLA did not follow the party’s directions and failed to stand in support of the motion. (HT Photo for representation)

The notice issued by CLP chief whip Bharat Bhushan Batra on September 13 pertains to Jarnail’s conduct during the assembly session held from August 27 to September 1.

The notice said that the CLP had issued a three line whip during the monsoon session asking its MLAs to remain present in the House and support an adjournment motion. The notice alleged that the Ratia MLA did not follow the party’s directions and failed to stand in support of the motion.

The CLP has also made allegations about Singh’s conduct inside the state assembly stating that he displayed a placard, was seen siding with treasury benches and raising slogans against the CLP along with members of the ruling party.

The show-cause notice contains 17 questions seeking Singh’s explanation on whether he received the party whip, whether he deliberately refused to follow it, and whether he had the permission from the party leadership for his actions.

The notice also speaks about initiation of possible proceedings under the anti-defection law (the Tenth Schedule of the constitution). Singh has been asked to explain as to why action relating to termination of his membership of the assembly should not be initiated and asked to respond within 30 days.

The Congress had in April suspended five party MLAs including Jarnail Singh from the primary membership of the party for allegedly cross voting in favour of BJP backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16. The action followed the recommendation of the state disciplinary committee and the formal approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Despite having the requisite numbers on paper, the Congress candidate, Karamvir Boudh managed to secure one of the two seats by a whisker. In the 90-member assembly, the ruling BJP holds 48 seats, while the Congress has 37. During the polls, three Independents backed Nandal, while two INLD MLAs abstained.