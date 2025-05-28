Haryana CM directs DCs to prioritise drain cleaning ahead of monsoon

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs), overseeing flood protection efforts in the districts, to give utmost priority to cleaning of drains ahead of the monsoon season in their respective districts. He instructed them to immediately prepare a schedule and assign officers to monitor the work, ensuring its completion under all circumstances before June 15. Haryana CM said that there is limited time before the onset of the monsoon and the work is lagging behind. (File)

The CM directed all superintending engineers to ensure drain cleaning is carried out thoroughly in their respective areas.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of short-term flood protection works and the internal clearance of drains, chief minister expressed concern over the current pace of internal clearance of drains.

Saini said that there is limited time before the onset of the monsoon and the work is lagging behind. He said that chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, along with other administrative secretaries, will review the progress again on June 10. “If any negligence is found at the part of any officer, strict action would be taken,” Saini said and also reviewed the de-silting work in the Tangri and Markanda rivers.

During the meeting, it was informed that the irrigation and water resources department is working on an ambitious project to utilise the existing channels of the SYL and Hansi-Butana Link Canals for water storage during the monsoon. The plan involves diverting water from drains and the Ghaggar River into both the canals and constructing temporary barriers to retain the water. This initiative aims not only to prevent floods and recharge groundwater but also to support irrigation needs.