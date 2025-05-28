Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM directs DCs to prioritise drain cleaning ahead of monsoon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The CM directed all superintending engineers to ensure drain cleaning is carried out thoroughly in their respective areas

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs), overseeing flood protection efforts in the districts, to give utmost priority to cleaning of drains ahead of the monsoon season in their respective districts. He instructed them to immediately prepare a schedule and assign officers to monitor the work, ensuring its completion under all circumstances before June 15.

Haryana CM said that there is limited time before the onset of the monsoon and the work is lagging behind. (File)
Haryana CM said that there is limited time before the onset of the monsoon and the work is lagging behind. (File)

The CM directed all superintending engineers to ensure drain cleaning is carried out thoroughly in their respective areas.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of short-term flood protection works and the internal clearance of drains, chief minister expressed concern over the current pace of internal clearance of drains.

Saini said that there is limited time before the onset of the monsoon and the work is lagging behind. He said that chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, along with other administrative secretaries, will review the progress again on June 10. “If any negligence is found at the part of any officer, strict action would be taken,” Saini said and also reviewed the de-silting work in the Tangri and Markanda rivers.

During the meeting, it was informed that the irrigation and water resources department is working on an ambitious project to utilise the existing channels of the SYL and Hansi-Butana Link Canals for water storage during the monsoon. The plan involves diverting water from drains and the Ghaggar River into both the canals and constructing temporary barriers to retain the water. This initiative aims not only to prevent floods and recharge groundwater but also to support irrigation needs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM directs DCs to prioritise drain cleaning ahead of monsoon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On