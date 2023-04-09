Khattar inaugurates medical school in Faridabad

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the Amrita School of Medicine in Faridabad. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the inauguration ceremony of Amrita School of Medicine in Faridabad on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister said that according to the WHO standards, there was a requirement of 28,000 doctors in the state and presently there are 13,000 doctors, including private practitioners.

Khattar said the state government is taking various steps to increase the number of doctors in the state. Now, apart from constructing medical colleges in all 22 districts, the number of MBBS seats are also being increased continuously. Permission has also been sought to establish a joint college of ayurveda and allopathy in the state, the CM said.

Khattar said that the state government has successfully implemented zero dropout policy to ensure continuity in education of every child residing in the state. No child in the state remains out of school till next year is the prime objective of this policy. Taking this initiative ahead, about 48 lakh children in the age group of 6 to 18 years are being tracked to know the status of their education.

Patwaris to get assistance for special girdawari

The chief minister said the state government has decided to hire ‘kshatipurti sahayak’ to assist patwaris in conducting special girdawari of crops damaged due to the rain. As per the decision, the area entered into e-Fasal Kshatipurti will be divided into kshatipurti blocks of 500 acres and ‘kshatipurti sahayak’ will conduct verification of each kshatipurti block by assisting the patwari. The sahayak will upload the photo of the damaged crop with the location and time stamp on it on e-Fasal Kshatipurti and e-special girdawari.

The state government had decided to conduct special girdawari for crops damaged due to rain and hailstorm. Necessary directions have been issued to provide timely relief to the farmers by May. Taking a step further in this direction, now the government has decided to hire ‘kshatipurti sahayak’ to complete the crop damage verification on e-Fasal Kshatipurti and e-special girdawari and further provide timely relief to the farmers. All the deputy commissioners have been directed to engage ‘kshatipurti sahayak’ through a fair and transparent hiring process at the earliest, an official spokesperson said.