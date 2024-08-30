Haryana CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa, says state BJP chief

Haryana BJP president Mohanlal Badoli on Friday said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini would contest the October 1 assembly elections from Ladwa segment of Kurukshetra district. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest the October 1 Haryana assembly polls from Ladwa segment of Kurukshetra district. (HT file photo)

His announcement came a day after the BJP’s central election committee (CEC) met for a brainstorming session on the list of candidates for Haryana.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda chaired the CEC meeting to finalise the ticket allottees in the presence of Saini, Badoli, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former state home minister Anil Vij and other members of the committee.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, Badoli said, “At the CEC meeting, discussions were held for all 90 seats. A few of them (candidates) have been shortlisted, after two days another meeting will take place to discuss on the rest of the names. After this, the final decision will be announced.”

Asked about Saini’s seat, Badoli said that he would be contesting from Ladwa. At present, he is the MLA from Karnal.

The state unit chief said that following the CEC meeting, the first list of candidates is likely to be released after two days.

Badoli, a first-time MLA from Rai segment of Sonepat, said that as he is holding the post of state president in the organisation, he would not be contesting the elections this time.

At present, Congress’ Mewa Singh is the MLA from Ladwa, which has a substantial number of voters from the Saini and Jat communities and is a part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency that CM Saini represented before being chosen to succeed Khattar as chief minister.